FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Coffin Lid
Lumber - Item Level 180
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Pried from the lid of a coffin, this plank of ancient wood is cold to the touch.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
26 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
