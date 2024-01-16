Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Metal Trident

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A fearsome metal weapon ending in three deadly looking spikes.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Bluespirit Tile
2
Item Icon
White Ash Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Bluespirit Tile
2
Item Icon
White Ash Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Bluespirit Tile
2
Item Icon
White Ash Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

