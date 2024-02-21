Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Palworld
Pokemon
Elden Ring
0Comments
INFINITE CRAFTGUIDES

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

Infinite Craft - All Recipes & Combinations

If you use these key recipes, you’ll be able to spread your crafting wings

Lucas White

About the Author

Lucas White

Lucas plays a lot of video games. Sometimes he enjoys one. His favorites include Dragon Quest, SaGa, and Mystery Dungeon. He's far too rattled with ADHD to care about world-building lore but will get lost for days in essays about themes and characters. Holds a journalism degree, which makes conversations about Oxford commas awkward to say the least. Not a trophy hunter but platinumed Sifu out of sheer spite and got 100 percent in Rondo of Blood because it rules. You can find him on Twitter @HokutoNoLucas being curmudgeonly about Square Enix discourse and occasionally saying positive things about Konami.

Newest

Related Posts

How to Make Dust in Infinite Craft
Jezartroz
ESO Gold Farming Guide: How to Make Gold Quickly
Gabriel Moss
No Man's Sky Oxygen Guide - Best Ways to Farm Oxygen
Gabriel Moss