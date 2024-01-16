Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
White Ash Lumber
Lumber - Item Level 403
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Processed white ash lumber.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
11 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
White Ash Log
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
74
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
680
Max Quality
3200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1387
Craftsmanship
1498
