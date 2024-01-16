Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

White Ash Lumber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Processed white ash lumber.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
White Ash Log
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV's Potions are Just Alcohol and Fruit Juice
Mike Williams
FFXIV Endwalker Shared FATEs Guide
Andrea Shearon