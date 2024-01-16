Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Merchant's Shelf

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

When a merchant needs somewhere to stack his wares.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Varnish
3
Item Icon
Steel Hinge
3
Item Icon
Pile of Tomes
3
Item Icon
Spruce Lumber
3
Item Icon
Darksteel Plate
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

