FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Marid Leather Gloves of Aiming
Hands - Item Level 279
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
147
Magic Defense
147
Defense
Details
Classes
ARC BRD MCH DNC - Lv. 66
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
329 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+58
Dexterity
+56
Skill Speed
+39
Determination
+56
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 56
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
279
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Steppe Serge
5
Worsted Yarn
5
Marid Leather
5
Oroshigane Ingot
5
Grade 1 Reisui of Dexterity
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
66
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
3240
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1028
Craftsmanship
1056
