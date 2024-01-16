Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Marid Leather Earrings
Earrings - Item Level 245
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 67
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
219 gil
Bonuses
GP
+54
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 57
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
245
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Durium Ingot
5
Marid Leather
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
67
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
930
Max Quality
3330
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1035
Craftsmanship
1063
