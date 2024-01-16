Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Manor Oven

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A large cooking oven designed in a similar fashion to the unit found in Haukke Manor's kitchens.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
1
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
1
Item Icon
Manor Varnish
1
Item Icon
Clinker Bricks
1
Item Icon
Darksteel Ingot
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

