FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Manor Oven
Table - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A large cooking oven designed in a similar fashion to the unit found in Haukke Manor's kitchens.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Mortar
1
Cobalt Ingot
1
Manor Varnish
1
Clinker Bricks
1
Darksteel Ingot
1
Crystals
Fire Cluster
1
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
1250
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
347
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
