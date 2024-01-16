Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Manor Fireplace
Table - Item Level 45
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A haunting fireplace custom-made for Haukke Manor.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
45
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Fine Wax
6
Cobalt Plate
6
Clinker Bricks
6
Rosewood Lumber
6
Crystals
Ice Shard
6
Earth Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
48
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
172
Max Quality
940
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
