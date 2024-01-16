Games
Mandragora Floor Lamp
Furnishing - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An adorable floor lamp designed in the likeness of a mandragora.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
50
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Tallow Candle
6
Electrum Ingot
6
Raptor Leather
6
Frosted Glass Lens
6
Crystals
Fire Shard
6
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
180
Max Quality
1000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
88
Craftsmanship
176
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
