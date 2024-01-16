Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Manasilver Bracelets
Bracelets - Item Level 390
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 76
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
17979 gil
Sells for
263 gil
Bonuses
CP
+52
Craftsmanship
+31
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 66
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
390
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Twinthread
6
Pixie Cotton
6
Manasilver Nugget
6
Crystals
Fire Crystal
6
Wind Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1430
Max Quality
4100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
