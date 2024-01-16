Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Lute Repair Materials

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Materials for repairing Harig's broken lute.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
2
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
2
Item Icon
Sea Swallow Leather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
2
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
2
Item Icon
Sea Swallow Leather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
2
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
2
Item Icon
Sea Swallow Leather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

