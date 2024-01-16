Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Lunar Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble Tsukuyomi, Lady of the Moon.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
True Linen
2
Item Icon
Tiger Leather
2
Item Icon
Silvergrace Ingot
2
Item Icon
Celestial Kimono Remnant
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Patch 6.5 Notes Summary
Jessica Scharnagle
All Rewards For FFXIV's The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove
Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV LunarCon Delivered a Weekend of Parties, Panels, and Pride
Andrea Shearon