FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Lunar Barding
Other - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble Tsukuyomi, Lady of the Moon.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
True Linen
2
Tiger Leather
2
Silvergrace Ingot
2
Celestial Kimono Remnant
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1350
Max Quality
2600
Characteristics
Required
Control
1350
Craftsmanship
1500
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
