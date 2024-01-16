Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Celestial Kimono Remnant
Cloth - Item Level 365
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
This length of fabric was cut from the Lady of the Moon's own kimono.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
42 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
