FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Leveilleur Estate Flooring

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Live like a Leveilleur lord or lady with this fancy flooring beneath your feet.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
8
Item Icon
Granite
8
Item Icon
Diaspore
8
Item Icon
Annite Whetstone
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

