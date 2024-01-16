Games
Stone - Item Level 403
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A clear blue jewel.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
7 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Raw Lazurite
7
Hard Mudstone Whetstone
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
74
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
680
Max Quality
3200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1387
Craftsmanship
1498
