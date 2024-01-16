Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Lazurite
Lazurite

Lazurite

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A clear blue jewel.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Raw Lazurite
7
Item Icon
Hard Mudstone Whetstone
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

