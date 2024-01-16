Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Kudzu Trousers of Striking
Legs - Item Level 273
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
191
Magic Defense
191
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 64
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
536 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+86
Vitality
+90
Critical Hit
+60
Determination
+85
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 54
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
273
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Kudzu Cloth
4
Tiger Leather
4
High Steel Ingot
4
Ruby Cotton Yarn
4
Grade 1 Reisui of Strength
4
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Lightning Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
65
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
830
Max Quality
3150
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1020
Craftsmanship
1050
