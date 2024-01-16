Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Kudzu Culottes of Gathering
Legs - Item Level 220
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
201
Magic Defense
100
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 65
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
28749 gil
Sells for
432 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+25
Gathering
+79
Perception
+39
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 55
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
220
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Jadeite
4
Kudzu Cloth
4
Tiger Leather
4
Ruby Cotton Yarn
4
Ruby Cotton Cloth
4
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Lightning Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
65
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
830
Max Quality
3150
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1020
Craftsmanship
1050
