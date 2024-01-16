Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Korpokkur Chronometer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

This woodwork wall-mounted clock includes a cheery korpokkur design.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Star Quartz
8
Item Icon
Integral Lumber
8
Item Icon
Red Pine Lumber
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Faux Hollows Guide: How It Works & How to Unlock Unreal Trials
Andrea Shearon
All FFXIV Gold Saucer Mounts and How to Get Them
Jessica Scharnagle
Can You Still Get the Chocorpokkur Butterfinger Mount in FFXIV?
Nerium