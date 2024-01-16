Games
Koppranickel Ornamental Hammer
Goldsmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 190
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
36
Physical Damage
33.6
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 62
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
27086 gil
Sells for
407 gil
Bonuses
Control
+140
Craftsmanship
+262
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 52
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
190
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Beech Lumber
3
High Steel Nugget
3
Koppranickel Nugget
3
Crystals
Fire Crystal
3
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
630
Max Quality
2790
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
