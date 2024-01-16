Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Koppranickel Ornamental Hammer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

36

33.6

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Beech Lumber
3
Item Icon
High Steel Nugget
3
Item Icon
Koppranickel Nugget
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
3
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week – April 15, 2022
Nerium
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
placeholder
Michael Hassall,Jessica Scharnagle