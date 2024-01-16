Games
Jinrikisha
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A Far Eastern cab designed to be manpowered, not bird-powered─and not Namazu-powered.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Twinsilk
32
Ebony Lumber
32
Manganese Ingot
32
Crystals
Fire Crystal
32
Earth Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
