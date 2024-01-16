Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Jinrikisha

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A Far Eastern cab designed to be manpowered, not bird-powered─and not Namazu-powered.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Twinsilk
32
Item Icon
Ebony Lumber
32
Item Icon
Manganese Ingot
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
32
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

