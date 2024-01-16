Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Ironclad Bronze Buckler
Shield - Item Level 21
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
37
Block Strength
37
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA THM PLD BLM - Lv. 21
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
7 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+1
Intelligence
+1
Direct Hit Rate
+1
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 11
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
21
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Iron Rivets
1
Bronze Ingot
1
Bronze Buckler
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
20
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
111
Max Quality
382
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Fallout 76 Perk Cards Guide - Getting Card Packs, Sharing Perks
Dillon Skiffington
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
Michael Hassall
,
Jessica Scharnagle