FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Bronze Buckler

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

28

28

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Rivets
1
Item Icon
Bronze Ingot
1
Item Icon
Bronze Plate
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

