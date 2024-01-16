Games
Bronze Buckler
Shield - Item Level 14
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
28
Block Strength
28
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA THM PLD BLM - Lv. 14
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+1
Intelligence
+1
Direct Hit Rate
+1
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 4
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
14
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Iron Rivets
1
Bronze Ingot
1
Bronze Plate
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
15
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
55
Max Quality
360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
