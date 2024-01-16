Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Iron Pugiones

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

27

24.48

2.72

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
2
Item Icon
Hard Leather
2
Item Icon
Soiled Femur
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
2
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

How to Get Durium Sand in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary
Oliv Yanak
How to Get the Zu Mount in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi