How to Get the Zu Mount in FFXIV

In Final Fantasy XIV, many different species of flying creatures share the skies of Eorzea. Among them, some are available as mounts in the game. The ferocious Zu, a long-necked massive bird, is one that players can have as part of their collection.

Players can find a good variety of mounts in FFXIV, from traditional chocobos and big birds such as Zu to flying cars and even magical chairs. Acquiring new mounts is not only a matter of finding one that seems nice and would make players look cool since they are locked behind different types of content. Some are even only accessible to those willing to pay real money on the FFXIV online store.

Image via Square Enix

How to Unlock the Zu Mount in FFXIV

To get the Zu mount, players need to acquire the Zu Horn item which, once used, adds the bird to the player’s collection. There are two ways for players to get this item. Players with enough gil to spend can look for it on the Market Board. While this is not the most expensive mount in the game, players who don’t want to spend their money on this can exchange one Iron Voyage Spoil for a Zu Horn.

Players can get the Iron Voyage Spoil by completing Free Company Airship Ventures in the Sea of Clouds - Sector 24 specifically. Building and controlling a submersible are functions available only to Free Companies. Each trip to Sector 24 has the cost of six Ceruleum Tanks.

Image via Square Enix

Once the submarine has finished the mission, players have the chance to get Iron Voyage Spoils as a reward. In possession of this item, players need to visit the Spoilers Collector or the Resident Caretaker NPCs who are found in the Residential Districts to exchange the Iron Voyage Spoiler for the Zu Horn.