Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FINAL FANTASY XIVGUIDES

PUBLISHED

How to Get the Zu Mount in FFXIV

Here is all players need to know to add the Zu mount to their collection

Paulo Kawanishi

In Final Fantasy XIV, many different species of flying creatures share the skies of Eorzea. Among them, some are available as mounts in the game. The ferocious Zu, a long-necked massive bird, is one that players can have as part of their collection.

Players can find a good variety of mounts in FFXIV, from traditional chocobos and big birds such as Zu to flying cars and even magical chairs. Acquiring new mounts is not only a matter of finding one that seems nice and would make players look cool since they are locked behind different types of content. Some are even only accessible to those willing to pay real money on the FFXIV online store

ffxiv-guide-zumount1.jpg
Image via Square Enix

How to Unlock the Zu Mount in FFXIV

To get the Zu mount, players need to acquire the Zu Horn item which, once used, adds the bird to the player’s collection. There are two ways for players to get this item. Players with enough gil to spend can look for it on the Market Board. While this is not the most expensive mount in the game, players who don’t want to spend their money on this can exchange one Iron Voyage Spoil for a Zu Horn.

Players can get the Iron Voyage Spoil by completing Free Company Airship Ventures in the Sea of Clouds - Sector 24 specifically. Building and controlling a submersible are functions available only to Free Companies. Each trip to Sector 24 has the cost of six Ceruleum Tanks

ffxiv-guide-zumount2.jpg
Image via Square Enix

Once the submarine has finished the mission, players have the chance to get Iron Voyage Spoils as a reward. In possession of this item, players need to visit the Spoilers Collector or the Resident Caretaker NPCs who are found in the Residential Districts to exchange the Iron Voyage Spoiler for the Zu Horn. 

About the Author

Paulo Kawanishi

A freelance writer with works published in Polygon, Eurogamer, The Loadout, nad many others publications. He has a long list of games in his backlog, although he keeps looking for new ones to play.

Related Posts

What to Do in Monster Hunter Rise Before Sunbreak - How to Catch Up
Nerium
Fall Guys Slushie Bear Guide - How to Get the Slushie Bear Bundle
Collin MacGregor
How the Brazilian FFXIV Community Keeps the Game Alive in an Unsupported Country
Paulo Kawanishi