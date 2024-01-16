Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Soiled Femur

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The dirty bone of a large beast. It appears to have been gnawed on.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Endwalker Splendorous Tools Steps and Quests
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Patch 6.1: New Hrothgar Hairstyles Revealed, Thank the Twelve
Michael Higham
Here's What the FFXIV Patch 5.3 Revamp Will Look Like for New Players
Nerium