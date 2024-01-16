Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Iron Ornamental Hammer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

16

14.93

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
2
Item Icon
Iron Rivets
2
Item Icon
Initiate's Chaser Hammer
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
2
Item Icon
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

