FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Initiate's Chaser Hammer
Goldsmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 21
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
15
Physical Damage
14
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 21
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
19 gil
Bonuses
Control
+26
Craftsmanship
+46
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 11
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
21
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Iron Ingot
1
Yew Lumber
1
Iron Rivets
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
2
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
21
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
75
Max Quality
540
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
