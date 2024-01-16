Games
Iron Chocobotail Saw
Carpenter's Primary Tool - Item Level 28
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
17
Physical Damage
15.87
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
CRP - Lv. 28
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
37 gil
Bonuses
Control
+32
Craftsmanship
+55
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 18
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
28
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Iron Ingot
2
Brass Ingot
2
Iron Rivets
2
Walnut Lumber
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
28
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
100
Max Quality
760
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
