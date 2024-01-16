Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Integral Ring of Crafting
Ring - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
296 gil
Bonuses
CP
+32
Control
+96
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Star Quartz
8
Dynamis Crystal
8
Integral Lumber
8
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
89
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3400
Max Quality
7100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2589
Craftsmanship
2748
