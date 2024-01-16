Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Integral Ring of Crafting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Star Quartz
8
Item Icon
Dynamis Crystal
8
Item Icon
Integral Lumber
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

12 Video Games You Can Play to Ease Your Anxiety During Quarantine
Natalie Flores
Stellaris Origins Guide - Origins List, Effects, Requirements, Tips
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Astrologian Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Emily Berry