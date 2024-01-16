Games
Integral Fishing Rod
Fisher's Primary Tool - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
56
Physical Damage
59.73
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
FSH - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
51087 gil
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+97
Gathering
+898
Perception
+513
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Chondrite Ingot
8
Dynamis Crystal
8
Integral Lumber
8
Ophiotauros Leather
8
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
