FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Integral Fishing Rod

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

56

59.73

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
8
Item Icon
Dynamis Crystal
8
Item Icon
Integral Lumber
8
Item Icon
Ophiotauros Leather
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

