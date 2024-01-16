Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Innocence Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble the Lightwarden Innocence.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
50
Item Icon
Mythrite Ingot
50
Item Icon
Stonegold Ingot
50
Item Icon
Immaculate Wingblade
50
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
50
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
50
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Live Letter March 2023 Summary: Patch 6.4, Pandaemonium Anabaseios, Blue Mage Updates, and More
Mike Williams
FFXIV's Blue Mage Job Getting Updates in Patch 6.45
Mike Williams
An Ode to Elidibus of Final Fantasy XIV
Natalie Flores