FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Immaculate Wingblade
Metal - Item Level 450
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A lethal-looking piece of one of the Lightwarden Innocence's wings.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
48 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
