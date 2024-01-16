Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Indagator's File

Materials
Item Icon
Gripgel
5
Item Icon
Zoisite
5
Item Icon
Ilmenite Ingot
5
Item Icon
Titanoboa Leather
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
5
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
5
