FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Zoisite
Stone - Item Level 620
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An indigo jewel.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
7 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Raw Zoisite
3
Immutable Solution
3
Earthbreak Aethersand
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
3
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
3696
Max Quality
8600
Characteristics
Required
Control
3280
Craftsmanship
3700
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
