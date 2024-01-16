Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Imitation Square Window

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The next best thing to a real window, without all the fuss.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Torreya Lumber
3
Item Icon
Clear Glass Lens
3
Item Icon
Steel Joint Plate
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

