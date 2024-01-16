Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Imitation Closed Door

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The sign on this mock wooden door forbids entry. Please respect its authority.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
8
Item Icon
Bismuth Ingot
8
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
8
Item Icon
Integral Lumber
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Meet the Interior Designers That Paved the Way for Final Fantasy 14 Housing
Josh Brown
8 Killers We Should Date in a Hooked on You: A DBD Dating Sim Sequel
Natalie Flores
Pokemon Eggs Are My New, Ideal Gacha Game
Lincoln Carpenter