FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

House Fortemps Chandelier

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A faithful replica of the grand chandelier found in Fortemps Manor.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
2
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
2
Item Icon
Aurum Regis Ingot
2
Item Icon
Astral Birch Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

