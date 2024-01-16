Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
House Fortemps Chandelier
Ceiling Light - Item Level 180
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A faithful replica of the grand chandelier found in Fortemps Manor.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Crystal Glass
2
Tallow Candle
2
Aurum Regis Ingot
2
Astral Birch Lumber
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
1450
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
