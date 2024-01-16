Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Holy Rainbow Shirt of Fending

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

167

167

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Rainbow Thread
4
Item Icon
Wyvern Leather
4
Item Icon
Mythrite Nugget
4
Item Icon
Holy Rainbow Cloth
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
3
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FF14 Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week - May 24, 2019
Nerium
Xenogears to Xenoblade: A 99 Potions Retrospective
Paul Tamayo
The Humor of FFXIV's English Localization Team Garners Praise Yet Again
Natalie Flores