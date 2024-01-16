Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Holy Rainbow Shirt of Fending
Body - Item Level 125
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
167
Magic Defense
167
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 52
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
246 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+44
Vitality
+47
Skill Speed
+30
Determination
+42
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 42
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
125
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Rainbow Thread
4
Wyvern Leather
4
Mythrite Nugget
4
Holy Rainbow Cloth
4
Crystals
Wind Crystal
3
Lightning Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
53
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
300
Max Quality
2210
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
480
Craftsmanship
519
