FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Hive Barding
Other - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble Ravana, the Lord of the Hive.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Dhalmel Leather
2
Adamantite Nugget
2
Ravana's Forewing
2
Aurum Regis Nugget
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
330
Max Quality
2800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
589
Required
Craftsmanship
620
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
