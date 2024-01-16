Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Hingan Mansion Wall (Nanpu)

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A southern Hingan goten-style painted wall designed exclusively for use with mansions.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Granite
20
Item Icon
Varnish
20
Item Icon
Felt Lining
20
Item Icon
Zelkova Lumber
20
Item Icon
Aurum Regis Nugget
20
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
20
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
20
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

