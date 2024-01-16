Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Felt Lining

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A roll of woolen felt used as insulation in building construction.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Fleece
1
Item Icon
Natron
1
Item Icon
Grenade Ash
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV PVP Jobs Tier List — The Best DPS, Healers, and Tanks for Crystalline Conflict
Michael Higham
Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo
A Chocobo Built For One: Why and How I Got a Divorce in FFXIV
Ginny Woo