FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Felt Lining
Cloth - Item Level 42
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A roll of woolen felt used as insulation in building construction.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Fleece
1
Natron
1
Grenade Ash
1
Crystals
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
42
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
72
Max Quality
1216
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
