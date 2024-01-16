Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Highland Placard

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A handsome placard designed to complement highland residences.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Ramie Cloth
5
Item Icon
Mythrite Rivets
5
Item Icon
Titanium Nugget
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
6
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

