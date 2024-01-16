Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Highland Interior Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An interior wall designed to complement highland residences.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
5
Item Icon
Granite
5
Item Icon
Cloud Mica Whetstone
5
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Lumber
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
5
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Miner Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams