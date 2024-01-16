Games
Highland Banner
Placard - Item Level 150
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A handsome banner designed to complement highland residences.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
46 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
150
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Ramie Cloth
5
Mythrite Rivets
5
Titanium Nugget
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
6
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
580
Max Quality
2700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
