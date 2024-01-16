Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

High Steel War Quoits

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

71

73.84

3.12

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Gyuki Leather
3
Item Icon
Slate Whetstone
3
Item Icon
High Steel Ingot
3
Item Icon
Koppranickel Ingot
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
4
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo
Epic Seven Breath of Orbis Guide - Best Sanctuary Upgrades for 2020
Dillon Skiffington
The Best Gambit Weapons in Destiny 2 (October 2023 Meta)
Dillon Skiffington,Alejandro Josan