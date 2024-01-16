Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

High Steel File

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
High Steel Ingot
3
Item Icon
Ruby Cotton Cloth
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
3
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

No Man's Sky Rocketman Guide - Easy 30 Seconds Airborne
Dillon Skiffington
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Tips Guide - 13 Things the Game Doesn't Tell You
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington