FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
High Mythrite Gauntlets of Fending
Hands - Item Level 220
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
227
Magic Defense
227
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
259 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+44
Vitality
+45
Skill Speed
+33
Determination
+48
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
220
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Eikon Leather
3
Aurum Regis Nugget
3
High Mythrite Ingot
3
Grade 1 Vitality Dissolvent
3
Crystals
Ice Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
3300
Characteristics
Required
Control
820
Craftsmanship
850
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
995
