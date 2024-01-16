Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database Tools
Item Icon

High Mythrite Cross-pein Hammer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

36

33.6

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
3
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
3
Item Icon
Luminous Fiber
3
Item Icon
High Mythrite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Mastercraft Demimateria
3
Item Icon
Treated Camphorwood Lumber
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

