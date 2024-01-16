Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Heavy Metal Culverin

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

69

60.72

2.64

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Demicrystal
3
Item Icon
Ancient Lumber
3
Item Icon
Black Firesand
3
Item Icon
Heavy Metal Ingot
3
Item Icon
Scintillant Ingot
3
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

